‘Gotham Knights’ reinstates Denuvo after accidentally removing the anti-piracy software

Warner Bros. Games Montréal has reinstated Denuvo in Gotham Knights after accidentally removing the anti-piracy software.

Gotham Knights players were subjected to a variety of technical issues with widespread crashes and problems with frame rates when the game launched earlier this month. Warner Bros. Games Montréal said that it was “aware that players on both PC and console have been experiencing performance challenges,” and soon released an update to address those complaints.

However, it was soon discovered that the latest version of Gotham Knights didn’t feature controversial anti-piracy software Denuvo that had come with earlier versions of the game.

Denuvo is a digital rights management (DRM) solution with its anti tamper software encrypting game files and requiring occasional online verification, making games protected by Denuvo difficult to pirate or crack.

Attention Knights on console! The latest patch is now LIVE with fixes for crashes tied to mod/fusing, invincible enemies meditating, and more.

You can read the full patch notes here: https://t.co/5CMWjqdUch — Gotham Knights (@GothamKnights) October 28, 2022

SteamDB records show that another update was pushed out 14 hours later, reinstating Denuvo. “Wow, pure comedy. Kind of defeats the purpose of having Denuvo since there’s a copy without it now,” wrote one Reddit user, though it’s unlikely any pirated versions of Gotham Knights will be able to participate in multiplayer modes or access future updates or downloadable content.

It’s been reported that Denuvo causes performance issues though, with a host of games removing the software in post-launch updates. Both Rise Of The Tomb Raider and Shadow Of The Tomb Raider had Denuvo removed last year after reports that the software was slowing the game down. The likes of Monster Hunter: World and Mass Effect: Legacy Edition also removed Denuvo shortly after launch.

In a four-star review, NME wrote: “Gotham Knights is really fun – but it’s a little rough around the edges.”

“It’s a fairly solid package, but Gotham Knights just feels a little cheap. Movement feels a little clunky, stealth feels poorly implemented – especially coming from a studio that worked on an Arkham game – and it really just feels like it could have done with another few coats of paint.”

