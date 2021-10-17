‘Gotham Knights’ story trailer introduces The Penguin

Warner Bros. Games has revealed a new trailer for Gotham Knights, which reveals The Penguin as a character.

The trailer premiered at DC FanDome 2021 yesterday (October 16), which unlike previous reveals, is a prerendered cinematic with no new details of gameplay.

It does however lean on the sinister secret society of the Court of Owls that the game’s heroes – the recently deceased Batman’s sidekicks Robin, Batgirl, Nightwing, and Red Hood – will be facing. This comes with a cryptic warning from The Penguin who says, “They’re always watching, always listening, pulling everybody’s strings … but no one talks about them.”

The trailer also gives a glimpse at some of the members themselves, from the wealthy elites who pull the strings to the Talons, the deadly assassins who come in a variety of forms – all adorning different kinds of creepy owl masks.

A short behind-the-scenes video also premiered alongside the trailer, featuring the creators of the Court of Owls discussing the organisation’s origins, while the Gotham Knights development team share how they have translated the source material to the game, while narrative director said the team has “expanded” and “added to” what fans may already know about the court.

Creative director Patrick Redding also touched on how players will go up against different Talons – the video showing a hulking type holding a shield, while another has a more feral and agile movement – saying, players will learn each of their strengths and vulnerabilities to better equip themselves in battle.

“Like any good RPG, we’re presenting you with a problem, and then we’re presenting you with a range of potential solutions, and players will have an opportunity to maximise that according to their own style,” says Redding.

Gotham Knights is an open-world game that features co-op either between two players either online or with an AI companion. Coming to PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One, it was delayed from its original 2021 release to 2022.

During DC FanDome 2021, a new in-engine trailer was also shown for Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League, which shows the group of anti-heroes tasked with taking on evil versions of Superman, The Green Lantern, and The Flash.