‘Gotham Knights’ system requirements confirmed for PC launch

The minimum PC system requirements for Gotham Knights have been confirmed by developer Warner Bros. Games, however the recommended settings are yet to be announced.

In a tweet posted last Wednesday (October 12), Warner Bros. Games shared the minimum requirements needed to run Gotham Knights on PC, which the developer says will allow players to run the game at “60 FPS at 1080p [on] lowest settings.”

You can check out the requirements below:

Operating System: Windows 10, 64-bit

CPU: Intel Core i5-9600K or Ryzen 5 3600

RAM: 8GB

GPU: Geforce GTYX 1660 Ti or Radeon RX 590

However, it’s worth noting that these are only the minimum settings required to get Gotham Knights running on PC, with Warner Bros. Games noting that “recommended settings to come soon.”

Days after the PC system requirements were confirmed, Gotham Knights executive producer Fleur ‘Flaoua’ Marty shared that the upcoming game will run at 30 FPS on consoles.

“I know many of you are wondering about the availability of a performance mode for Gotham Knights on consoles,” shared Marty. “Due to the types of features we have in our game, like providing a fully untethered co-op experience in our highly detailed open-world, it’s not as straightforward as lowering the resolution and getting a higher FPS.”

Marty went on to confirm that the game will not have a performance or quality setting to toggle between, and will be locked to 30 FPS on consoles.

Gotham Knights is set to release on October 21 next week, and we recently got to spend some time playing the game ahead of launch. In our preview, we found that “whether you’re a bat-fan or just eager to get the RPG experience in a big punchy wrapper, there’s plenty to be excited about when the game launches later this month.”

In other gaming news, CD Projekt Red is holding a contest that lets fans try and get their music added to Cyberpunk 2077.