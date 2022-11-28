‘Gran Turismo 7’ boss “considering” new PC version

Gran Turismo 7‘s lead developer Kazunori Yamauchi says that Polyphony Digital is “considering” bringing the game to PC.

The latest game in the long-running series came out on March 4, 2022 after being delayed last year, and is available on both PS4 and PS5.

In a new interview with GTPlanet, Yamauchi was asked whether a PC version of the latest game could ever be a possibility, responding: “Yes, I do think so.”

He added: “Gran Turismo is a very finely tuned title. There are not many platforms which could run the game in 4K/60p natively, so one way we make that possible is to narrow down the platform.

“It’s not a very easy subject, but of course, we are looking into it and considering it.”

In March, Yamauchi released a statement via the PlayStation Blog that apologised for the “frustration and confusion” after a recent patch caused the Gran Turismo 7 in-game economy issues.

It came after extended maintenance meant that Gran Turismo 7 was unavailable to play for over 30 hours. Polyphony Digital then revealed that it would give 1million credits to Gran Turismo 7 players who were affected by the downtime.

Elsewhere, Gran Turismo is also getting a film adaptation. The tagline for the movie reads: “Based on a true story, the film is the ultimate wish fulfilment tale of a teenage Gran Turismo player whose gaming skills won a series of Nissan competitions to become an actual professional race car driver” (via Deadline).

The game’s screenplay was written by Jason Hall, who previously wrote American Sniper. Neill Blomkamp is set to direct the film, his previous work includes Elysium and District 9. The movie doesn’t have a release date but is expected in 2023.