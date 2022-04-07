‘Gran Turismo 7’ new update features credit payout rebalancing

Polyphony Digital has released a new Gran Turismo 7 update which appears to address the game’s credit payout system.

In March, Polyphony Digital president Kazunori Yamauchi released a statement via the PlayStation Blog that apologised for the “frustration and confusion” after a recent patch caused the Gran Turismo 7 in-game economy issues.

Now, the developer has released patch 1.1 which now rebalances the credit payout system, while also increasing rewards for events in the World Circuit (via VGC).

Advertisement

Polyphony has raised the maximum cap for earned in-game credits from 20million to 100million, and new ‘Invitations’ received will now have a time limit of 30 days, instead of 14.

New race events have also been added to the World Circuit, including World Touring Car 600 Tokyo Expressway East Clockwise, World Touring Car 700 24 Heures du Mans Racing Circuit, and World Touring Car 800 Sardegna Road Track A.

In terms of Lobby and Sports mode, the amount of rewards in Lobbies and Daily Races has been increased, and an issue where spectating while entered in a race in the Lobby did not allow you to switch to the spectator camera has also been corrected, among a handful of other bugs.

Additionally, the Circuit Experience has been updated, with rewards now being provided when clearing all layouts of circuits in Gold or Bronze results. “If you have already achieved these results, going into the sector selection screen and exiting with the Exit button will award the prize,” the developer explained.

The full patch notes can be found on the official Gran Turismo website, which also breaks down new adjustments to sound, settings, and more.

Advertisement

In other news, Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is on its way to becoming the series’ most-played game on Steam.