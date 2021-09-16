‘Gran Turismo 7’ producer reveals reason campaign will require online connection

The producer of Gran Turismo 7, Kazunori Yamauchi, has revealed the reason why the game will require an internet connection for its new campaign mode.

Last week (September 9), it was announced via a PlayStation Blog post that Gran Turismo 7 will officially launch on PS5 and PS4 on March 4, 2022. The post also revealed a whole bunch of details regarding the game’s campaign mode as well as its car editing feature Livery Editor.

However, the small print of the Blog post notes that if you want to play Gran Turismo 7‘s single-player campaign, you will need an “internet connection”, along with the car collecting GT Café mode and Livery Editor.

In a new interview with Eurogamer, CEO of Polyphony Digital and producer of the Gran Turismo series, Kazunori Yamauchi elaborated on the reason why the upcoming title will require an internet connection, stating that it’s to “prevent cheating overall”.

“The requirement for the online connection isn’t specific to the Cafe per se,” Yamauchi said. “It’s just to prevent cheating overall from people trying to modify the save data, so that’s the reason for the online connection.”

Yamauchi went on to explain that the only part of the game that doesn’t require an online connection is the Arcade Mode, as it has no effect on save data, however, “anything that has to do with the save data requires a connection. For example things like the livery data as well – that’s something that is downloaded from the online server.”

