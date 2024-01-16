‘Grand Theft Auto 5’ star slams AI using his voice: “I just hate these fuckers”

Grand Theft Auto 5 voice actor Ned Luke has called out an AI chatbot that was using his voice.

The bot was first spotted by PCGamesN, and was featured in a now-deleted post on X (formerly Twitter) which promoted a “realistic voice conversation with Michael De Santa, the protagonist of GTA 5“.

Luke, the voice behind Michael De Santa, replied to the chatbot, writing that the voice replication software is “fucking bullshit”.

“Absolutely nothing cool about ripping people off with some lame computer estimation of my voice. DON’T WASTE YOUR TIME ON THIS GARBAGE…”

Roger Clark, the voice actor who played, among other characters, Arthur Morgan in Red Dead Redemption 2, replied to Luke’s post, writing that “the real Michael will never be replaced”.

Luke, however, confirmed that he’s not worried about “being replaced” and that he “just hates these fuckers” and is annoyed that the “shitty union is so damn weak that this will soon be an issue on legit work.”

WAME reached out to PCGamesN with the following statement in response to the situation, stating that:

“In light of the recent controversy surrounding the utilization of Mr. Ned Luke’s voice in our application, we at WAME wish to express our profound understanding and concern. This incident has highlighted the intricate interplay between the advancement of AI technology and the ethical and legal realms.

WAME commits to protecting the rights of voice actors and creators while advancing ethical AI practices. We believe this controversy serves as a pivotal moment in harmonizing AI technology with relevant legal statutes.”

