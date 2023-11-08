‘Grand Theft Auto 6’ will reportedly be announced this week

UPDATE: A Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer has been confirmed, and will be released in December.

ORIGINAL STORY: A report has claimed that Grand Theft Auto 6 will be officially announced “as early as this week,” with the highly-anticipated game’s first trailer set to arrive a month later.

That’s according to a report from Bloomberg‘s Jason Schreier, with sources claiming that developer Rockstar Games could officially announce the game this week.

The report also claimed that Grand Theft Auto 6‘s first trailer will be released in December to celebrate Rockstar turning 25.

Rockstar has not responded to the article. However, back in September 2022, the studio confirmed work on “the next Grand Theft Auto” was underway after early development footage of the project was leaked.

Weeks later, a 17-year-old teenager in Oxfordshire was arrested in connection to the hack, which was carried out from a Travelodge in Bicester.

While Rockstar stated the leak did not cause “any disruption to our live game services nor any long-term effect on the development of our ongoing projects,” fans have spent the last year waiting for more Grand Theft Auto 6 news.

As a result, a number of bizarre theories surrounding GTA 6‘s reveal have been cooked up by fans. Last month, “desperate” X users suggested that the game’s reveal would revolve around moon cycles, while others have reached for far-fetched hints in Grand Theft Auto 5‘s Halloween event.

As for what we know about the game ahead of its reveal, Bloomberg previously reported that the next Grand Theft Auto game will take players to Miami and feature protagonists influenced by real-world outlaws Bonnie and Clyde.

The report also claimed that Grand Theft Auto 6’s development was taking longer than planned due to COVID-19 and efforts to tackle crunch culture.

