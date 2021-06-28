‘Grand Theft Auto 6’ could be a while – but Rockstar want to avoid crunch says leaker

Rockstar Games‘ upcoming Grand Theft Auto 6 is rumoured to have a modern setting, in order to build off the success of Grand Theft Auto Online.

A new video from known Battlefield content creator and leaker Tom Henderson collates all the information he has been given on Grand Theft Auto 6.

Henderson reports that the upcoming title will have multiple playable characters, including a woman who is “the bright one in the group, responsible for things such as technology and hacking”.

This ties into the game’s rumoured modern-day setting, which will build off the success of Grand Theft Auto Online, giving Rockstar freedom to develop new DLC and bring in existing players.

Talking about the rumoured release date, Henderson says that the original 2023 to 2024 release date he tweeted out in the past was “a little bit premature”.

The full video is available below:

His reasoning for the later release date is due to Rockstar focusing on employee wellbeing in order to avoid crunch during development, something it has been focusing on for the past 16 months.

Henderson also says that the game is slated to release only on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and the PC, and due to stock shortages of current generation consoles, Rockstar do not want to release the game to a small audience share.

Finally, Henderson suggests that the evergreen popularity of Grand Theft Auto V and its Online mode may be part of the far-out release date.

Earlier in the year, Rockstar Games confirmed that 2020 was Grand Theft Auto V’s best selling year since it launched in 2013, with over 10million copies sold.

