‘Grand Theft Auto 6’ fans will have to wait even longer to play it on PC

Grand Theft Auto 6 has recently received a debut trailer, but as it turns out certain fans may be waiting quite a while to play it.

Speaking in a video on his YouTube, former Rockstar Games animator Mike York explained that “one of the main reasons why a PC port will take so long to come out after the game launches is because the developers want to make it as best as possible.”

“They have to work out all these little bugs that they haven’t been working on. A PC port always comes later because they wanna prioritise what sells first,” York explained.

Advertisement

“Most of the time, especially in the past, PlayStation was the best seller… so what the developer would do is focus all their energy on making sure the PlayStation port and the PlayStation game works really well. When I was working on Grand Theft Auto 5, for instance, we would concentrate on the PS3 and the Xbox 360 at the time but we were mainly pushing the PS3 to the limits.”

The first trailer for Grand Theft Auto 6 was released on December 5 and confirms the game as launching in 2025 on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. There’s been no mention of a PC version for the game, but it’s worth noting that both Grand Theft Auto 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2 both released on PC a year after their original release.

Following this trend, it’s likely that Grand Theft Auto 6 won’t launch on PC until 2026, with numerous other ports and re-releases following over the years before a potential Grand Theft Auto 7.

In other news, Timothee Chalamet has revealed his game of the year. Elsewhere, Nicki Minaj has brought Gag City to Roblox in celebration of her new album.