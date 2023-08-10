‘Grand Theft Auto 6’ might arrive before April 2025

Take-Two Interactive, the parent company of Rockstar Games, has hinted that Grand Theft Auto 6 is aiming for a release before April 2025.

According to the company’s latest earnings call, Take-Two Interactive anticipates “$8 billion in net bookings” in the fiscal year 2025. That occurs between April 2024 and March 2025, therefore suggesting that the publisher expects a significant release in that window.

“We are confident that the actions our teams are taking this year are preparing us for a strong trajectory of growth,” said Take-Two Interactive’s chief financial officer, Lainie Goldstein.

“Through our collective efforts, we continue to believe that we are positioning our business for a significant inflection point in fiscal 2025 that will culminate in us delivering new record levels of operating performance next year and beyond.”

Previously, CEO Strauss Zelnick suggested in an interview with GamesIndustry.biz that the fiscal year 2025 would show “some great successes” with 36 games to be released in the fiscal years 2025 and 2026.

Earlier this year, the teenager who was accused of hacking Rockstar Games’ servers to leak Grand Theft Auto 6 was found unfit to stand trial. Arion Kurtaj, from Oxfordshire, England, was charged with 12 offences, including three counts of blackmail, two counts of fraud and six charges under the Computer Misuse Act.

Kurtaj is believed to be a member of Lapsus$ and has allegedly hacked BT, EE, Uber and Revolut. Rockstar Games announced that the attack did not affect its live game services nor did it bear “any long-term effect on the development of [its] ongoing projects”.

“We are extremely disappointed to have any details of our next game shared with you all in this way,” it continued. “Our work on the next Grand Theft Auto game will continue as planned.”

