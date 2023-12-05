It looks like ‘Grand Theft Auto 6’ won’t be launching on PC

The first trailer for Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA 6) has suggested that Rockstar‘s upcoming crime game may not be available on PC from day one.

Released yesterday (December 4), the trailer revealed that GTA 6 will be launching in 2025 – but didn’t mention an exact date, or which consoles the game will be released on.

While publisher Take-Two Interactive has confirmed that the game will be launching on both PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, there has been no mention of a PC version.

This suggests that GTA 6 will not be coming to PC at launch – something that may not come as a surprise to fans on the platform. For both Grand Theft Auto 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2, Rockstar Games launched both titles exclusively on console before bringing them to PC at a later date.

For Grand Theft Auto 5, the gap between console and PC launch was roughly a year and a half. Red Dead Redemption 2‘s was slightly shorter, as it arrived on PC a year after its initial launch.

While PC players may have a bit longer to get their hands on GTA 6, the game’s first trailer has brought plenty of news about the long-awaited game.

Set in the state of Leonida and Vice City – fictional stand-ins for Florida and Miami City – GTA 6 will be the “most immersive evolution of the Grand Theft Auto series yet,” according to Rockstar.

“Grand Theft Auto 6 continues our efforts to push the limits of what’s possible in highly immersive, story-driven open-world experiences,” shared Rockstar founder Sam Houser. “We’re thrilled to be able to share this new vision with players everywhere.”

While the trailer wasn’t meant to be released until later today (December 5), Rockstar uploaded it early after a low-quality version of it was leaked on social media.