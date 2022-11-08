‘Grand Theft Auto’ players hold in-game funeral for Migos’ Takeoff

Grand Theft Auto players came together to honour Migos rapper Takeoff with an in-game funeral, following his death.

Takeoff, real name Kirsnick Khari Ball, was shot and killed at a bowling alley last week (November 1).

It has since been confirmed by a preliminary autopsy report that Takeoff died as a result of “penetrating gunshot wounds of head and torso into arms”.

Following his death, the likes of Beyoncé, Dave, Tyler, The Creator, 50 Cent and Rick Ross paid tribute to the rapper and yesterday (November 7), the Grand Theft Auto Online community came together to honour Takeoff with a procession, a service and an afterparty.

An invite for the event reads: “Tonight, we laid Takeoff to rest. All fans welcome (at all) three locations. All white at the church, all black at the house party.”

Check out images from the virtual event below:

They had a GTA funeral for Takeoff and I’m not mad at it. Lol people are creative. It was clever and sweet since fans won’t be able to attend the real one. — Tiff Haddish Hate Account (@imreallynotnice) November 7, 2022

GTA players held a private funeral for Takeoff today🕊 — “You must wear all white for the funeral and all black for the house party” pic.twitter.com/1tt5NRt0VC — 44vibe News (@44vibeTV) November 7, 2022

Gamers paid tribute to Takeoff by hosting a funeral service for him on GTA RP#TakeOff #GTARP pic.twitter.com/9Vvg46yyBX — 2/22.educatedbae.vet.HR (@1Creole_Pisces) November 8, 2022

Takeoff’s real world funeral is set to take place this Friday (November 11) and Drake has rescheduled one of his shows so he can attend.

The Canadian artist had been set to perform an intimate gig at the 1,500-capacity Apollo Theater in Harlem, New York City on Friday as part of SiriusXM’s Small Stages series.

Taking to Instagram Stories last night (November 7), however, Drake wrote: “The Apollo show has been moved to allow us to pay respect to our dear friend this weekend. We have added a second date for the fans.”

Drake eulogised the late artist during the opening segment of his Table For One radio show on SiriusXM last Thursday (November 3).

He opened up about how he “formed a brotherhood” with Takeoff after featuring on a remix of Migos’ 2013 debut single, ‘Versace’. “I always talk about the fact that this was one family,” Drake added. “My friends in the music industry are not friends, they’re family.”