‘Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy’ may feature ‘GTA 5’ controls

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition will reportedly have Grand Theft Auto 5 controls and targeting.

As reported by VGC, an official Rockstar Games product description has been uncovered by dataminer alloc8or detailing the specifics of the recently announced Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy.

One of the most notable details in the description suggests that the remastered trilogy will feature “Grand Theft Auto V-style controls and targeting” and more.

“Three iconic cities, three epic stories,” the description reportedly reads. “Play the genre-defining classics of the original Grand Theft Auto Trilogy: Grand Theft Auto III, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas updated for a new generation, now with across-the-board enhancements including brilliant new lighting and environmental upgrades, high-resolution textures, increased draw distances, Grand Theft Auto V-style controls and targeting, and much more, bringing these beloved worlds to life with all-new levels of detail.”

The description continues, further explaining the specifics behind certain purchases: “By purchasing Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition from store.rockstargames.com or the Rockstar Games Launcher by January 5th, 2022, you’ll receive a $10 discount on your next purchase through the Rockstar Games Launcher or Rockstar Web Stores on qualifying products of $15 or more (exchange rates apply). Discount expires January 16th, 2022.” The blog post also links to a Rockstar support page at the end.

It’s unconfirmed at this time if this datamine is official as Rockstar has yet to release any further information, but we do know that the GTA Trilogy will have graphical and gameplay improvements.

Following much speculation, Rockstar Games finally unveiled the first look at the Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition with an official trailer showing off snippets of iconic artwork from the three original games. No official release date has been confirmed, however, we do know that The Trilogy is coming to PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PC, and mobile devices.

