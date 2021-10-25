‘Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy’ system requirements have been revealed

The system requirements for Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Editon has been revealed by Rockstar Games.

On the Rockstar Games store, both the minimum and recommended system requirements have been confirmed for the PC versions of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy, and it looks like it won’t break your system.

Here is the Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Editon system requirements:

Minimum system requirements

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

OS: Windows 10 64-bit Processor: Intel Core i5-6600K / AMD FX-6300

Memory: 8GB

Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 760 2GB / AMD Radeon R9 280 3GB

Disk: 45GB

Recommended system requirements

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Processor: Intel Core i7-2700K / AMD Ryzen 5 2600

Memory: 16GB

Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 970 4GB / AMD Radeon RX 570 4GB

Disk: 45GB

Following much speculation, Rockstar Games finally unveiled the first look at Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition earlier this month, confirming that Grand Theft Auto 3, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas will be included.

The Trilogy is set to launch on November 11 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

Last week (October 22), Rockstar also confirmed with a new trailer that the game will have all graphical enhancements, with lighting and environmental upgrades, as well as high-resolution textures, better draw distance, and “GTA 5-style controls and targeting” which was previously leaked.

