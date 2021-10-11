‘Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition’ listed at £70 by retailer

The long-rumoured and recently confirmed Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition may cost £70 on current generation consoles, if an online retail listing is to be believed.

As of writing (October 11), the listing is still up online at retailer base.com (via VGC), with both the Xbox Series X|S and PS5 versions of the game costing £69.99 (with a £5.14 discount as of right now as well).

The Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and PS4 versions of the remastered collection are retailing at £59.99 (also with a £5.14 discount). All of the listings can be found at this link.

When the remaster collection was recently confirmed by Rockstar Games, it was revealed that it would be releasing some time this year for the above consoles and PC, and that mobile versions of the games would release sometime in 2022.

Each of the listings has the Grand Theft Auto collection releasing on December 31 this year, likely as a placeholder until an actual release date is given. The help page of the base.com website also confirms that the retailer does not have a price match policy, meaning if the Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition is priced lower by Rockstar, base.com don’t need to change the current price listing.

Even though Rockstar is yet to reveal a price and release date for the trilogy, it has confirmed that it will be delisting the individual older versions of the three games, GTA III, Vice City, and San Andreas from online stores. This has left plenty of fans unhappy, so much so that they have taken to the Steam reviews for these three games to warn players that they will be delisted at some point this week (starting October 11).

The remastered trilogy will be coming to the Rockstar Games launcher on PC.

NME has contacted base.com for comment on the trilogy date and price listing.

