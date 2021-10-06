‘Grand Theft Auto’ trilogy remasters spotted on Rockstar Launcher update

More evidence has emerged to indicate that the Grand Theft Auto trilogy remasters are indeed real, this time from Rockstar Games itself.

Data was found yesterday (October 5) by Rockstar Intel’s @videotech_ (as spotted by PC Gamer) via a Rockstar Launcher update. Within the update lie references to the trilogy’s supposed individual games – GTA 3, GTA: Vice City, and GTA: San Andreas. In addition, a memory dump of the launcher.exe file was also posted on GTAForums.

It seems the new Rockstar Launcher update from today has began preparing for the new remasters for the GTA Trilogy. pic.twitter.com/qgqu9aegdL — Ben (@videotech_) October 5, 2021

The decoded text also includes references to “Unreal”, which suggests that all three games have been remastered with Unreal Engine. This is definitely new for the series as these GTA games were originally developed with middleware engine Renderware, while later instalments from GTA 4 onwards have used Rockstar’s proprietary RAGE engine.

This datamine follows on from last week’s report that the unannounced GTA trilogy remaster was rated in South Korea, classified under the title Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition. Rumours of these remasters have been swirling over the summer, with parent company Take-Two Interactive announcing it was working on three “new” remakes or remasters.

The publisher has also been aggressively taking down mods related to the earlier GTA games, while also taking down a reverse-engineered fan project for the second time.

There has been no official announcement of these remasters from Rockstar Games or Take-Two Interactive, although fans are speculating that they could release in November. This would make sense to substitute for GTA V‘s PS5 and Xbox Series X|S version being delayed until March 2022, which had been originally scheduled for a November release.

If anything, fans may be more pleased with remasters of the trilogy, as many felt frustrated by the “enhanced and expanded” GTA V trailer that appeared just the same as before.