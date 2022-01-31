‘Grand Theft Auto: Vice City’ headlines PlayStation Now February update

Sony has announced the latest selection of titles to join its game streaming service PlayStation Now, with Grand Theft Auto: Vice City the standout addition for February.

Specifically, PlayStation Now subscribers will be treated to Grand Theft Auto: Vice City – The Definitive Edition, the upgraded version of the game that launched as part of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy.

However, the open-world criminal endeavour will only be on the PS Now service for a short window, with the PlayStation Blog saying that “Grand Theft Auto: Vice City – The Definitive Edition is available until Monday, May 2″.

Vice City will be joined by HandyGames’ Little Big Workshop, a 2020 title originally released for PS4 that challenges players to build and manage their own tiny tabletop factory. Sony describes the game with: “play a factory tycoon in charge of your very own tabletop factory. Organise the factory floor, manage your workers, purchase machinery, and design efficient production lines – all within the time-limit and to your client’s satisfaction.”

Other games joining the service in February include Through the Darkest of Times, an indie strategy set in 1933 Germany, where players must guide a small resistance unit seeking to undermine the rise of the Nazis, and Death Squared, a multiplayer puzzle game where players must guide colourful cuboid robots to safety.

All four games will be available starting tomorrow, February 1.

In December 2021, rumours emerged that Sony is planning to merge PlayStation Now and its PlayStation Plus services into one subscription, intended to rival Xbox Game Pass. While Sony has yet to announce anything officially, the combined product supposedly has a “Spartacus” codename.

In related Sony news, the company has announced it is buying Destiny developer Bungie for £2.6billion. Jim Ryan, President and CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment, said, “I couldn’t be more thrilled to officially welcome the studio to the PlayStation family.” The purchase comes shortly after rival Microsoft acquired Call of Duty developer Activision.