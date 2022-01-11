Graphics cards stolen in truck heist resurface at Vietnamese retailer

After criminals in California managed to steal a truck-full of graphics cards last year, the stolen GPUs have appeared across the world in Vietnam.

Back in November, we reported that a shipment of GeForce graphics cards were stolen from a truck in California. The value of each card ranged from £275 to £1442 and was made up of GeForce RTX 30 series cards.

Several months later, the stolen goods appear to have resurfaced in Vietnam. As reported by VideoCardz (via PCGamer), a retailer in Vietnam is supposedly selling RTX 30 cards that were in the stolen shipment.

According to VideoCardz, the cards were being sold at a “relatively good price” as is the norm for cards imported “unofficially” into Vietnam. One of the customers that purchased one of these cards tried to verify their card’s serial code and received a notification from the EVGA website, which read as follows:

“On October 29, 2021, EVGA GeForce RTX-30 Series Graphics Cards were stolen during a shipment. The serial number you are attempting to check warranty status on is determined to be from that shipment.”

The retailer does not seem to be a small business and according to this Reddit post, an employee for the retailer says they’re also victims as they allegedly purchased the shipment from another provider without realising it contained stolen goods. A rough translation of the post says that the customer who realised their card was stolen has been refunded.

As visible in the comments of this Facebook post, many are unsure as to whether unsuspecting buyers should have their warranty jeopardised for purchasing a graphics card that was stolen without their knowledge.

