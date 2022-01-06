‘GTA Online’ latest update adds extra rewards for Power Play

GTA Online‘s first update of 2022 gives players the chance to get extra rewards in the Power Play adversary mode and more.

As reported by PCGamesN, Tez2 on Twitter – a reliable GTA Online update account – has shared the details for the latest Online patch, which goes live today (January 6).

First up, players will be treated to triple the GTA$ and RP during the Power Play adversary mode, as well as double on VIP Contract Preps, the Nightlife Leak mission, and Specialist+ contracts.

As usual, discounts on weapons and vehicles will be available, such as 50 per cent off Insurgent and Mk II weapons, 40 per cent off Ant-Aircraft Trailer, Rhino, and Neon, 30 per cent off Imorgon, and 25 per cent off TM-02 Khanjali and Deity.

New vehicle

– Comet S2 Cabrio ($1,797,000)

Prize Ride: Euros (Top 3 in 9 Pursuit Races)

Podium Vehicle: Raiden

3x GTA$ & RP on

– Power Play Adv Mode

2x GTA$ & RP on

– VIP Contract Preps & Nightlife Leak mission

– Specialist+ Contracts (120k to 140k)

Free Minigun#GTAOnline pic.twitter.com/RnK10yOAl8 — Tez2 (@TezFunz2) January 6, 2022

There’s also a new vehicle arriving with this update, named the Comet S2 Cabrio, which will cost players $1,797,000. As for the GTA Online podium vehicle reward, that will be the Raiden, which is a four-door sports car.

The previous GTA Online update added free and discounted items to celebrate Christmas. Players were able to get their hands on the Overflod Zeno and the Gallivanter Baller ST, which was available for free until December 30.

Elsewhere, back in December, Rockstar Games released the new, free expansion – The Contract. The DLC is a brand-new GTA adventure set in Los Santos, where players are tasked with helping Franklin and friends set up his “celebrity solutions agency” and do whatever they can to help recover Dr. Dre’s missing music, which also debuted exclusively in the game.

