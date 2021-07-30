‘GTA Online’ update adds Pfister Comet S2, free vehicles and test drives

Following the Los Santos Tuners update added to GTA Online earlier in the month, Rockstar has released their first weekly follow-up update which includes the new Pfister Comet S2, test drives for the next car and an opportunity to win multiple different vehicles.

The latest GTA Online update is lead by the addition of a new vehicle, the Pfister Comet S2. The car is available to purchase on the in-game Legendary Motorsport website, which states “This isn’t just a fast car. It’s a car with the kind of reputation that no amount of advertising can buy”.

Players can visit the LS Car Meet’s Test Track to test drive the Pfister Comet S2, as well as try out the Vapid Dominator ASP, a currently-unreleased muscle car that packs a punch under the hood. Also available to test drive is the Dinka Jester RR, which can also be purchased through Legendary Motorsport.

This test driving feature is designed in hand with all future Los Santos Tuners updates to GTA Online, which will add a new car every week. Through the Test Track, players will be able to try out whichever car is scheduled to release the following week.

If fans are feeling lucky, this week they’ll be able to spin the Lucky Wheel for a chance to win the Truffade Z-Type, a 1937-era car that first appeared in Grand Theft Auto 2. There’s also a “sturdy and reliable” pickup truck – the Warrener HKR – up for grabs if players can win five Sprint Challenges before August 4.

Players who have connected their Social Club account to Prime Gaming will receive a free auto shop located in Strawberry, as well as GTA$100,000 for logging into GTA Online each week.

This money goes hand-in-hand with this week’s vehicle sales – 30 per cent discounts are available on the Coil Raiden and Ocelot Pariah, while a higher 40 per cent discount is offered for the Karin Everon, Weeny Issi Sport, Ocelot Locust, Declasse Mamba, Vapid Clique, Vulcar Nebula Turbo and BF Club.

As per Rockstar’s latest Newswire, there’s plenty of other things to unlock in the latest GTA Online update – including a free arcade cabinet, clothing and more.

In other news, Simpsons Co-Showrunner Matt Selman has shared his desire for a remastered The Simpsons: Hit & Run game, though he says it would be “a complicated corporate octopus” to make.