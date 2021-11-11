‘GTA: The Trilogy’ has removed some cheats for technical reasons

Although GTA: The Trilogy will bring back plenty of old features we know and love, it looks as though some cheat codes won’t work anymore.

During an interview with USA Today, Rockstar Games producer Rich Rosado revealed that certain cheat codes in GTA: The Trilogy have been removed from the games.

“We actually had to remove a couple for technical reasons, certain things that didn’t play well in the Unreal base,” he said.

Back when the original games were released, players had lots of fun adding infinite health, unlimited ammo and even spawning in tanks to go on a rampage through the streets of Vice City.

However, Rosado refused to reveal which ones will work in the upcoming Grand Theft Auto remasters, and which won’t.

“That’s actually where I’ll leave it,” he added. “There’s some fun with discovery. I’m not saying plus or minus, but I’d rather not just go right on the nose before the release of the game and go straight to the end credits.”

Since the cheats have been removed due to limitations in the Unreal engine, it’s likely not going to be those universal God Mode or increased armour cheats. Instead, it’s more likely that cheating affects the game world – such as spawning tanks, planes and assorted vehicles. But for now, we’ll have to wait and see.

Although Rosado confirmed that some cheats would be removed, he stopped short of revealing whether they would be replaced by new codes.

Either way, these cheats aren’t the only things being removed from GTA: The Trilogy as a huge list of songs has been removed from the games’ soundtracks.

