‘GTA: The Trilogy’ players think the game has a ‘GTA 6’ easter egg

Players of the recently released Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition (GTA: The Trilogy) think they may have a clue towards the next Rockstar Games title in the series.

This comes as the developer has apologised over the state of the trilogy’s launch and offered to give anyone who buys the game in the next six months free copies of the original games in GTA: The Trilogy on PC as they go back up for sale.

So, what’s this clue to Grand Theft Auto 6 players think they’ve found? A picture of a house, of course. Well, it’s also about the context of the photograph itself. As shown in the Twitter post below, a location called The Lil’ Probe’Inn from San Andreas has pictures lifted from several Rockstar titles, all of which have UFOs added to them.

Another #GTATrilogy mystery hunt. The Lil' Probe'Inn has an unidentified house amongst the UFO photo display… GTAVI? (jk) (or am I, where is this from?) Credit to ArthurZussman, mussefar03 and mrcharhead for these images. Discussion source: https://t.co/F4uXihZS9v pic.twitter.com/1iHP1jiQML — Kirsty 🍂 (@kirstycloud) November 16, 2021

Advertisement

As noted by Kotaku, there’s one house that doesn’t seem to be from any of the studio’s titles, but it does look like it’s from the setting of Vice City, Boca Raton, Florida. Now, this speculation comes from the GTA Forums, and it’s just that, speculation, but a user by the name of igrobar compared the image of the house with what appears to be its real-life equivalent, adding more fuel to the fire that this is the setting of GTA 6.

However, players have also noted that a billboard in the GTA 3 remaster from the same collection changed its text. Originally it read “see you in Miami”, and it now reads “see you soon”. Whilst this is just rampant conspiracy theories and speculation at this point, fans are already digging and connecting as many dots as they can find, so they may step onto the setting of GTA 6 before any of us know it.

In other news, EA has reportedly turned down the development of a Star Wars Battlefront 3 from DICE.