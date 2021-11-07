‘GTA: The Trilogy’ screenshots for Nintendo Switch released by Rockstar

GTA: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition is coming to Nintendo Switch, and Rockstar has shared screenshots.

Several screenshots show how the remastered Grand Theft Auto games will look when running on the Nintendo Switch. Images show GTA 3, GTA Vice City, and GTA San Andreas, all running on the hardware. The collection will be available on November 11 at 3pm GMT.

The screenshots can be found here, or embedded below.

Rockstar recently enabled pre-loads of GTA: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition. This allows players to get the download done early and play as soon as the game is released. However, fans playing on PC will not be able to pre-load at all. Instead, they will have to wait until the game is released before they can begin the downloads. Those playing on PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch can start the download now.

Switch users will still need to complete a companion download once they insert the game cartridge for those who prefer physical versions of games. This appears to be because of GTA: Vice City, which needs a downloadable add-on of around 6.5GB.

For those planning on playing GTA: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition on PC, Rockstar has added Nvidia’s DLSS. The software renders games at a resolution lower than the display would typically use but then uses neural networking to upscale the image. This allows games to look like they are running at high resolution without taxing the system. However, this feature is only available to users who have an RTX compatible card in their PC.

Outside of DLSS, Nvidia also reiterates the differences between the original titles and the remasters, describing “across-the-board enhancements” that include “new lighting and environmental upgrades, high-resolution textures, increased draw distances, Grand Theft Auto 5-style controls and targeting, and much more.”

In other news, Valve has said that developers can contact BattlEye to enable the anti-cheat software on their Steam Deck software.