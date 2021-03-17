News Gaming News

‘GTA V’ loading fix causes crashes on Xbox One

The fan-made fix appears to be working correctly on PS4 and PC

By Thomas Hughes
GTA V. Credit: Rockstar Games

GTA V’s recent loading fix update is reportedly causing crashes for console players across single player and multiplayer game modes.

The crash, which seems to only occur on Xbox One consoles, is booting players out of the game’s loading screen. Console and PC editions of GTA V were updated yesterday (March 16), based on a fan-made fix which addressed the game’s long loading times.

Players are flocking to Twitter to report the bug, with many users directly tagging Rockstar Support in the hope of a quick fix.

The fan-made fix, found by programmer tOst last month, corrected GTA V’s long loading times. Before the fix, players could take anywhere from 5 to 10 minutes to load into the online portion of the game.

The problem seemed to stem from a bottleneck caused by the way GTA V utilised a single-thread CPU (Core-processing unit) to access a 100mb file containing all of the purchasable in-game items.

tOsts’s fix removes the check, reducing loading times by up to 70%. Rockstar was so impressed with the fix that it publicly thanked tOst, awarded him $10,000 (£7,193) and announced it would introduce the fix in an upcoming update.

GTA V
Credit: Rockstar Games

At the time of writing, PS4 and PC seem unaffected by the crash with complaints on social media coming from Xbox One users.

GTA V was released in September 2013 and has since gone on to become one of the most profitable entertainment products of all time. Having been released across two console generations, and with a planned release on PS5 and Xbox Series S and X later this year, it’s estimated that GTA V has sold over 120 million copies.

Rockstar has not yet publicly commented on the issue.

Elsewhere, Microsoft announced yesterday that it had no intention to develop VR hardware for Xbox Series S and X, after a bug indicated it had a headset in development.

