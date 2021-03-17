GTA V’s recent loading fix update is reportedly causing crashes for console players across single player and multiplayer game modes.

The crash, which seems to only occur on Xbox One consoles, is booting players out of the game’s loading screen. Console and PC editions of GTA V were updated yesterday (March 16), based on a fan-made fix which addressed the game’s long loading times.

Players are flocking to Twitter to report the bug, with many users directly tagging Rockstar Support in the hope of a quick fix.

Xbox servers for gta v are broken, congratulations on a "fix". I can't even load into gta online without my game either crashing or freezing. — Kaya Varam (@KayaVaram) March 17, 2021

Advertisement

My GTA V online keeps crashing and making the weird “errr” sound then crashing when trying to load in? Is anyone else having the same problem I’m very confused? I’ve never modded or hacked or cheated so I don’t know if it’s a network thing or what? #GTAOnline #xboxone #Rockstar — Revilo_drofrehtur (@RDrofrehtur) March 17, 2021

@RockstarGames @RockstarSupport I just updated my GTA V for Xbox One probably a half hour ago and since the update the games been freezing crashing on me when I try to load up GTA ONLINE. At first I thought it was the console but everything else is working fine. Please fix this — VI Jinzo (@staytokyo1) March 16, 2021

The fan-made fix, found by programmer tOst last month, corrected GTA V’s long loading times. Before the fix, players could take anywhere from 5 to 10 minutes to load into the online portion of the game.

The problem seemed to stem from a bottleneck caused by the way GTA V utilised a single-thread CPU (Core-processing unit) to access a 100mb file containing all of the purchasable in-game items.

tOsts’s fix removes the check, reducing loading times by up to 70%. Rockstar was so impressed with the fix that it publicly thanked tOst, awarded him $10,000 (£7,193) and announced it would introduce the fix in an upcoming update.

Advertisement

At the time of writing, PS4 and PC seem unaffected by the crash with complaints on social media coming from Xbox One users.

GTA V was released in September 2013 and has since gone on to become one of the most profitable entertainment products of all time. Having been released across two console generations, and with a planned release on PS5 and Xbox Series S and X later this year, it’s estimated that GTA V has sold over 120 million copies.

Rockstar has not yet publicly commented on the issue.

Elsewhere, Microsoft announced yesterday that it had no intention to develop VR hardware for Xbox Series S and X, after a bug indicated it had a headset in development.