‘GTFO’ permanently brings back “cult classic” Rundown 2

10 Chambers has announced that Rundown 2.0, titled Infection, is making a permanent return to GTFO.

Rundown 2, which was a fan-favourite update when it originally launched in March 2020, will once again be playable in GTFO from today (December 7).

In the returning Rundown, players must retrieve a neonate Hydro Stasis Unit (HSU) and navigate it through a series of strange machines. It’s a particularly exciting Rundown for fans of GTFO‘s lore, as hints found during the level will reveal more about the wider world beyond the game’s underground prison.

“Rundown 2 is considered by many GTFO players as a cult classic rundown, and seeing as many current players haven’t had the chance to play it, it’s exciting to make it available permanently,” shared Robin Björkell, communications director at 10 Chambers.

However, Björkell added that this will be an “alternate” version of the original Rundown, due to changes made to the game since 2020. As a result, “many improvements regarding the overall look and feel of the game since this Rundown was previously released” will be included.

Back in October, 10 Chambers confirmed that every Rundown would be returning to GTFO in time, with each of the game’s prior Rundowns set to be brought back before the launch of Rundown 8.0.

“Going forward, we are going to expand this program to permanently bring back all previous Rundowns to GTFO in an alternative fashion with changes and improvements,” explained Björkell. “As we don’t remove past content when adding new Rundowns, GTFO now totals 26 playable expeditions – it’s bigger than ever in terms of content and will continue to grow throughout 2023.”

Looking further ahead, 10 Chambers CEO Ulf Andersson has revealed that the studio’s next game will be a co-op heist shooter with a “techno-thriller” theme. However, he also shared that “the story is coming to an end” for GTFO.