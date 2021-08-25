‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ introduces evil space priest Grand Unifier Raker

Publisher Square Enix has dropped a new cinematic trailer for its upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy game, introducing a major new threat to the team.

The two-minute clip introduces Grand Unifier Raker, a sinister space priest with robotic arms. Although he claims to have no ill intentions towards the Guardians, simply wanting to introduce them to his “matriarch”, fans of the original comics may know better.

The game’s Grand Unifer Raker is based on a similar character from the source material. In both versions, Raker is a pivotal figure in the Universal Church of Truth, a space-faring cult that can channel their belief into raw power.

Guardians developer Eidos-Montréal also released an alternate video for the cinematic, with commentary from Marvel Games VP of Creative, Bill Rosemann.

Rosemann was an editor at Marvel in 2008, overseeing the pivotal comics run by writers Dan Abnett and Andy Lanning, and penciller Paul Pelletier, which revamped the Guardians of the Galaxy and served as the basis for the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s version of the team.

In the commentary version of the cinematic, below, Rosemann details Raker’s origins, and the background of the Universal Church of Truth, establishing the threat that the Guardians will be up against.

“Collaborating closely with the team at Eidos-Montréal generated the incredible opportunity to delve into the Marvel archives, tap into some of our deepest cuts, and bring to life characters not previously seen outside the pages of classic comic books,” said Rosemann, in a provided statement.

“Grand Unifier Raker, the Universal Church of Truth, and previously revealed characters like Lady Hellbender and Cosmo are just a taste of what fans should expect from this game, where decades of Marvel stories shaped this new universe. It’s original, it’s outlandish, It’s 100 per cent Guardians!”

Guardians of the Galaxy is set to deliver a single-player, story-focused adventure. Players will directly control Star-Lord, while calling upon the abilities of the rest of the team – Drax, Gamora, Rocket, and Groot. The game is set to launch on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PS5, PS4, Nintendo Switch, and PC on October 26.

