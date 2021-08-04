Guile and Cammy from ‘Street Fighter’ are joining ‘Fortnite’

Capcom has revealed another round of Street Fighter crossover content for Fortnite.

During last night’s (August 3), Street Fighter V summer update on Twitch, it was announced that Guile and Cammy would be joining the battle royale and available in the Item Shop from August 7 at 8pm ET / August 8 at 1am BST.

While Guile has his classic green fatigues, Cammy has been given a more modest redesign, now sporting dark leggings in her default outfit. Her alternative tactical outfit also gives her camo trousers.

Players will also have the chance to unlock Cammy early on August 5 by participating in the Cammy Cup, a Duos-based tournament. Top-performing teams in each region will receive the Cammy Outfit and Borealis Backer Back Bling, although any team that earns at least 8 points will receive a special loading screen featuring both Guile and Cammy.

This is the second time Street Fighter has crossed over into Epic Games‘ battle royale after Ryu and Chun-Li joined the roster earlier this year.

The Street Fighter V summer update was otherwise primarily focused on providing more information the remaining fighters coming to the fighting game.

The stream showed a detailed breakdown of the move sets from Oro and Akira, based heavily on their existing move sets from Street Fighter III and Rival Schools respectively. Both will be joining Street Fighter V on August 16 as part of the Season 5 Character Pass.

The development team also revealed the final character from the Character Pass. Luke is a brand new fighter, with a design that appears to reflect a modern MMA fighter, who is described as a “glimpse into the future” of the series. He will join Street Fighter V in November.

