‘Gwent’ head Jason Slama is the next ‘Witcher’ title’s game director

The next The Witcher game will be headed by Gwent‘s game director Jason Slama.

Following the announcement from CD Projekt Red that a new Witcher game is currently in development, Jason Slama took to Twitter to reveal that he will be directing the new game.

“I am super thrilled to announce that I have humbly been working to ensure the success of the next big AAA The Witcher game as its Game Director!” Slama said.

I am super thrilled to announce that I have humbly been working to ensure the success of the next big AAA The Witcher game as its Game Director! Think you could join the team? We have tons of roles open with the possibility of remote work we could discuss! https://t.co/bBbxs0JMmq — Jason Slama (@SlamaTwoFlags) March 21, 2022

Advertisement

The director also confirmed that CD Projekt Red is looking for new members to join the team, saying it has “tons of roles open” with remote work available. Slama also went on to comment on someone’s mention of CD Projekt Red’s crunch culture, saying “Never on my watch” in regards to the upcoming Witcher game.

The initial announcement confirmed that the new title will be “the next instalment in The Witcher series” and will be “kicking off a new saga for the franchise.”

CD Projekt Red also confirmed that it will be ditching its REDengine in favour of Unreal Engine 5 to make the next game, saying it will be closely collaborating with Epic Games to “help tailor the engine for open-world experiences”.

It’s unclear what the new game will be about, but after the developer shared the key art featuring a cat medallion, many believe the title may feature Ciri as the playable protagonist. Ciri was present in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, and was playable for minor sections of the game.

Advertisement

It’s also been confirmed that the next game in the series won’t be exclusive to one storefront despite CD Projekt’s collaboration with Epic Games.

In other news, George R.R. Marin has denied naming Elden Ring bosses after himself.