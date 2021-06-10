Hackers have stolen a wealth of data from gaming giants EA

Hackers have broken into Electronic Arts (EA) and made out with a wealth of data, reports Motherboard.

EA is the publisher of a range of titles, including the forthcoming Battlefield 2042, popular football franchise FIFA and even The Sims. The hackers have taken to underground hacking forums to brag about their successful attack, and have also claimed to have made off with the source code for FIFA 21, in addition to the source code for EA’s proprietary Frostbite engine and a host of tools, software development kits and frameworks.

This claimed 780gb haul is substantial, and seems to be as similarly wide-reaching as the cyber-attack on CD Prokect Red which saw The Witcher 3 and Cyberpunk 2077 source codes leak out onto the internet.

Currently, the hackers appear to be trying to sell the data. This could well be valuable to cheat-makers, who can use the source code to create cheats for those looking to gain an edge. However, less scrupulous developers or pirating outfits may also be interested to take a look under the hood

EA has spoken to Motherboard to confirm the breach, giving this statement:

“We are investigating a recent incident of intrusion into our network where a limited amount of game source code and related tools were stolen,” an EA spokesperson told Motherboard in a statement. “No player data was accessed, and we have no reason to believe there is any risk to player privacy. Following the incident, we’ve already made security improvements and do not expect an impact on our games or our business. We are actively working with law enforcement officials and other experts as part of this ongoing criminal investigation.”

NME has contacted EA for further comment and will update this story if we receive anything.