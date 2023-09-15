‘Hades 2’ delays early access to 2024 to be “worth your while”

Supergiant Games shared that the early access period for PC for Hades 2 will be held in 2024 and will include “at least as much content from day one in early access as the original game did”.

Originally, the developer said that the game would enter early access in 2023. The reason for the delay is that the team would then be able to ensure that Hades 2 is in a similar state to the original game at that point in its development.

“Thank you for your patience as we gear up for this launch! You may be wondering, why can’t we launch in Early Access, like, right now?! The game looked pretty far along in the first trailer!” conceded Supergiant Games in a post to its official website.

“Hades 2 will have at least as much content from day one in Early Access as the original game did back when it launched in Early Access on Steam,” continued the studio.

Additionally, it said that fans should not expect the Hades 2 that is available in early access in the second quarter of 2024 to be close to completion. However, the team “[wants] to do everything we can to make sure Hades 2 is worth your while as soon as you can play it in any capacity”.

As well as this, a small technical test will iron out those technical or compatibility issues that remain before the fans get to grips with the expansive early access iteration of Hades 2. This will occur “shortly before” the early access period starts.

In 2021, NME awarded Hades five stars in its review, saying it was “god-like in every sense of the word” thanks to its replayability and storyline that tangles the player in moreish mythological theatrics.

“The eclectic ballet Zagreus performs to dispatch his infinite enemies is nothing short of beautiful: dashing over roiling magma as you charge a shield toss, watching it ricochet from enemy to enemy and then bring down a pillar, crushing a particularly devilish foe,” said Dom Pepin.

