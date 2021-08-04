‘Hades’ and more games announced for Xbox Game Pass this month

The multi-award winning Hades is finally coming to Xbox Game Pass this month, though the headliner is also joined by a selection of other titles added to the subscription service.

As announced in the latest Xbox Wire post yesterday (August 3), new games have been confirmed for Game Pass for August.

The Supergiant Games roguelike will join the service on August 13, the same date that it is also launching on PlayStation, although Game Pass subscribers will be able to play Hades for free on Xbox consoles, PC, and via the cloud.

Two installments from the Skate series – Skate and Skate 3 – will also be available on the service on August 5 via EA Play, which is included with Game Pass for no extra charge. These will only be available on Xbox consoles.

We can't decide which one we're most excited for. what about youhttps://t.co/SIOPfRUwBT pic.twitter.com/Xm4r00fx63 — Xbox Game Pass (@XboxGamePass) August 3, 2021

Roguelike fans can also play Curse Of The Dead Gods, which includes a new crossover update with Dead Cells – another Game Pass title – which is available to Xbox, PC, and cloud users.

Among the titles is also a new indie release, Dodgeball Academia, a sports RPG game with a cartoon aesthetic, that is also available on Xbox, PC, and cloud.

Other highlights include remasters of Japanese classics Katamari Damacy Rerolled and music-based puzzle game Lumines Remastered. All of the above will arrive on the service on August 5.

Meditative racing game Art Of Rally also joins the Game Pass the following week on August 12 for Xbox, PC, and cloud.

Finally, two additional titles are available for only PC subscribers: Microsoft Solitaire Collection: Premium Edition, which is available from August 17, as well as space station sim Starmancer, which is being added as a Game Preview title.

However, as new titles join the service, others also leave. So despite returning to Game Pass in April, subscribers have until August 8 to play GTA V before it leaves again.

