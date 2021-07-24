‘Hades’ is Game of the Year at Game Developers Choice Awards 2021

Hades continued its unstoppable awards-sweeping run after being awarded Game of the Year at this year’s Game Developers Choice Awards (GDCA).

Coinciding with this year’s all-digital Game Developers Conference (GDC), the awards were also an online affair streamed via Twitch on July 21.

Besides taking the top prize, Hades also won awards in Best Audio and Best Design. This further adds to Supergiant Games‘ mantelpiece. The roguelike has already snapped up the highest honours at the D.I.C.E. Awards, the SWSX Gaming Awards, the BAFTA Game Awards, and the inaugural Gayming Awards.

The rest of the awards were more evenly spread. However, Ghost Of Tsushima also bagged multiple awards, winning for Best Visual Design and the Audience Award, the latter voted by the public.

While AAA games took home many of the other honours, including The Last Of Us Part II for Best Narrative, Half-Life: Alyx for Best VR/AR Game, and Genshin Impact for Best Mobile Game, indie horror game Phasmophobia managed to take the prize for Best Debut.

Special awards were also reserved for individuals. Tom Fulp picked up the Pioneer Awards in recognition of his role as the founder of entertainment site Newgrounds and his role in the evolution of Flash games.

Meanwhile, the Lifetime Achievement Award was given to game designer Laralyn McWilliams to recognise her 28 years in game development, including her design for the real-time squad-based tactics game Full Spectrum Warrior.

The full list of GDCA winners were as follows:

Best Debut: Phasmophobia (Kinetic Games)

Best Design: Hades (Supergiant Games)

Best Mobile Game: Genshin Impact (miHoYo)

Innovation Award: Dreams (Media Molecule / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Best Narrative: The Last of Us Part II (Naughty Dog / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Best Technology: Microsoft Flight Simulator (Asobo Studio / Xbox Game Studios)

Best Visual Art: Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch Productions / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Best VR/AR Game: Half-Life: Alyx (Valve)

Audience Award: Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch Productions / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Game of the Year: Hades (Supergiant Games)

Pioneer Award: Tom Fulp

Lifetime Achievement Award: Laralyn McWilliams

