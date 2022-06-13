‘Half-Life: Alyx’ mod ‘Levitation’ gets seven minutes of new footage

A mod for popular VR game Half-Life: Alyx, called Levitation, has revealed a new, uninterrupted seven minutes of footage at The PC Gaming Show.

Fan-made mod Levitation will give Half-Life: Alyx players a four to five hour campaign, building on Valve’s successful VR game.

CS:GO map creator Shawn Snelling (FMPONE) and animator Corey Laddo are developing a mod for Half-Life: Alyx that will be free of charge on the Steam Workshop for owners of the game, and adds a brand new four to five hours of gameplay through a campaign. It’s expected to be released in Q3 of 2022. At The PC Gaming Show, a new gameplay trailer was revealed for Levitation.

The mod sees protagonist Alyx exploring and searching for a pair of rebels gone rogue. They’ve discovered a strange floating building in Sector X and decided to investigate it against orders. Starting in a deep underground tunnel, the player is cautiously guided to a control room somewhere outside the building.

You can check out the almost ten minutes of footage below:

Whilst Half-Life 3 remains frustratingly unconfirmed, this new player-made mod for Half-Life: Alyx gives 7 uncut minutes of footage, making the wait for the next installment of Alyx Vance’s official adventures slightly more bearable.

The mod is impressively made, with features, graphics and mechanics that would make it easily passable as an official DLC from Valve. From the interactions with the world elements through to the impressive voice acting impressions, Levitation is set to provide Half-Life: Alyx players with another good few hours of unofficial bonus campaign material.

The mod will be releasing into the Steam Workshop, but as of yet doesn’t have an official release date further than the vague iteration of Q3 of 2022. However, with that time period creeping up quickly, it shouldn’t be too long before fans of the game get to reprise the role of Alyx Vance once again.

