‘Halo Infinite’ beta details are coming soon according to 343 Industries

Streamers have begun to receive invites to the Halo Infinite beta, although 343 Industries has been quick to clarify that the multiplayer test isn’t underway just yet.

With news spreading via streamers that Halo Infinite technical preview invites were on their way, John Junyszek, community manager at 343 Industries, was quick to explain the situation on Twitter.

Good question! These emails were telling people to register for the Halo Insider program now so they wouldn't have to feel rushed later. Even media/creators who want to play will need to register and set up their accounts correctly 👍 — John Junyszek (@Unyshek) July 21, 2021

Advertisement

Clarifying the situation, he noted that invites to a Halo Infinite technical review “have not been sent out” despite conflicting reports from streamers. That’s because, according to Junyszek, such emails are actually telling people to register for the Halo Insider program so “they wouldn’t have to feel rushed later”.

He also used the time to explain that this month’s regular dev blog would be all about flighting, Microsoft’s term for beta testing. Typically, such blogs tend to go live on the last Thursday of the month, so we’d expect to see more details on July 29.

For now, it’s still possible to sign up for the Halo Insider program to get into any upcoming flights/beta test programs relating to the game. Head over to the official site to get involved.

There’s no news yet on a definite Halo Infinite release date following several delays over the months, but the game is still scheduled to launch in time for the holidays this year.

Previously, 343 Industries has referred to Halo Infinite as “the start of the next 10 years for Halo”, suggesting it may be the last full new Halo game for a while to come.

Advertisement

In related news, Xbox Game Studios head Matt Booty has said that Microsoft doesn’t have a mandate for live service games.