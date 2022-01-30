‘Halo Infinite’ Big Team Battle fix is on the way

343 Industries believes that it has finally found a fix for Halo Infinite’s troublesome Big Team Battle matchmaking issues.

343 Industries senior community manager John Junyszek provided the update in a post on Halo Waypoint where he said: “Using the telemetry we received from the hotfix on January 19, we were able to make a new build with an update that we believe should address the core issue impacting the BTB playlist. The studio ran a successful playtest today and plans to send it off for certification on Monday.”

However, this means that Halo Infinite players still have some time before the fix is live. “After it’s sent off, it will take some time to go through the certification process and to find out if it’s approved. Once it’s approved, we’ll begin preparing to release it to the public. Since there’s still a little more of the internal release process to go through, the earliest we’d expect this hotfix to land would be next Thursday, February 3.”

The post also addresses the bundles available in Halo Infinite’s store, which has drawn complaints. “We’ve seen the desire to have bundles, while making the individual items within it purchasable on their own. This is not something the Shop supports right now and we’re evaluating our overall presentation to see how we can better meet the needs and expectations.

“Through the rest of Season 1, our focus is to provide a better offering of individual items and bundles to help players get the customization they would like without having to buy larger bundles.”

The sought after cat ears, known as the Purrfect Audio helmet attachment, will be returning to the store again this season.

