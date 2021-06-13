‘Halo Infinite’ crossplay and free-to-play multiplayer confirmed

Microsoft has confirmed that the upcoming Halo Infinite will feature crossplay as well as free-to-play multiplayer, and it will launch this year.

Announced during Microsoft’s E3 conference, Halo Infinite will launch during 2022 in the holidays.

It was also confirmed that the game will have crossplay, which will enable players on Xbox consoles and PC to play together. Halo Infinite’s multiplayer will be free-to-play, with the first season launching alongside the single-player this year.

Microsoft showed a story trailer of Halo Infinite. In the trailer, the Master Chief can be seen talking to a brand new AI construct. After initially confusing the AI for Cortana, Master Chief realises Cortana is still alive out there and sets out on a journey to find her.

Halo Infinite seems to have had a major graphical overhaul, following reports that the game had significant development issues last year. All the footage shown in game looked visibly better than last year’s reveal, showing how much work the development team has done.

Following the story trailer, Microsoft also showed Halo Infinite’s multiplayer mode, which will be free-to-play. The trailer showed players competing in a game of capture the flag, while utilizing the new grapple hook, as well as wealth of new features.

The multiplayer gameplay trailer is available below:

Microsoft also announced that Halo Infinite’s multiplayer will run at 120fps on Xbox Series X. More details about the game’s multiplayer mode is available on the official Halo site.

