‘Halo Infinite’ developer outlines plans for changing in-game shop

Change is coming to the Zeta Halo, as developer 343 Industries is planning to overhaul how the in-game shop works on Halo Infinite.

The news came via the Twitter feed of 343 Industries’ head of design Jerry Hook, who outlined the first wave of changes in a short thread. Hook said the studio has “been monitoring the discussions on the shop, bundles, and pricing closely since launch”, and that players can expect the impact to be seen as soon as this coming week.

The changes seem predominantly focused on how the publisher packages and prices in-game items such as cosmetics. Starting Tuesday (January 18), players can expect to see “the shop experience vary week-to-week”. Hook says that 343 is “focused on reducing pricing across the board, providing stronger values in our bundles, starting to put individual items outside of bundles, and more.”

Starting Tuesday, the Shop experience will vary week-to-week. We are focused on reducing pricing across the board, providing stronger values in our bundles, starting to put individual items outside of bundles, and more. — jerry hook (@hookscourt) January 15, 2022

Advertisement

Although Hook has not announced pricing on upcoming bundles, he has confirmed they will be “lower“.

Halo Infinite players should also expect further alterations to how the shop operates, as 343 experiments and refines in. Hook says the developer “will be trying new things throughout the rest of the season so that we can continue to learn and improve for the future.”

While the response has been widely positive, many players have also expressed the need to be able to earn shop credits through playing Halo Infinite, allowing them to earn customisations through play. In response, Hook said “I think we need to do both“.

Previously, the developer had made cosmetics that had been purchasable free to unlock during its Fracture: Tenrai event.

Advertisement

In other news, Apex Legends may be about to get a PS5 native release after an 80GB patch was spotted, while Dying Light 2 developer Techland has announced its upcoming zombie game will enjoy five years of post-release support.