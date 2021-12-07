‘Halo: Infinite’ developers are “working on” making levels replayable

The main story missions in Halo Infinite can currently only be played once per save file, but the developer, 343 Industries, says “we haven’t announced a date but that is being worked on.”

Players of the latest Xbox first-party release Halo Infinite, were disappointed to find that they could only play each of the story missions once per save file. This was because 343 Industries wanted to focus on the progression of the single-player campaign and did not know how to blend the missions’ replayability with the big open world.

Talking to The Verge, associate creative director Paul Crocker said:

Advertisement

“We want to have replay that works well, and when you have a more open game, it gets a lot trickier, – So we made a decision to improve the quality of the single-player campaign to ensure that, as a foundation, that it’s as strong as it possibly could be so that we could then add the other features back in.”

Currently, players have to be cautious when playing the one time only story missions. They have to make sure they do not bypass any pick-ups or unlockables to which they can no longer return to. This means that many collectables become inaccessible if not collected in a player’s first go through.

343 initially promised that players would be able to partake in the single-player campaign alongside their friends much like the old school Halo experience. However, this was also cut in favour of ensuring the experience at launch was the best possible. Crocker admits that in the end “we just had to prioritize what we could get done in time.”

There has been no date given as to when the main story missions will become playable again. However, it is reported that multiplayer capability in the main campaign could take up to six months. The multiplayer-only version of Halo Infinite is still available and 343 are also working on adding weapons, reducing cheating, and adding ranked matchmaking to the online.

Advertisement

In other news, Christina Aguilera has teamed up with Nintendo in an advertising campaign for the Nintendo Switch promoting its family friendly aspects.