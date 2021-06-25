‘Halo Infinite’ first season is Heroes of Reach, introduces ‘fracture’ rewards

343 Industries has outlined what players can expect from the upcoming Halo Infinite multiplayer experience in a recent blog post.

According to a Halo Waypoint interview, seasons will last three months and feature new updates, events, and systems along with extra customisation and progression options.

Halo Infinite’s head of creative, Joseph Staten, said the games first season will be called “Heroes of Reach”, and whilst Staten didn’t reveal exactly what it means, he made it clear that they chose Reach for very specific reasons.

Advertisement

“Reach has a rich history; it’s a key location for Spartans of old and a focal point for a new generation of Spartans preparing to wrestle with the perils and mysteries of a galaxy that has fundamentally changed after the events of Halo 5.”

Ryan Paradis, Halo Infinite’s live team design director, says the seasons are there to ensure that players can experience as much of the content as possible.

“We want to ensure that there’s always a fresh and fun reason to be playing Halo Infinite, but that the things they know and love will be around for more than a heartbeat.”

Paradis also notes that bug fixes won’t be limited to once every three months though, with player feedback helping the team to keep the game feeling up to date.

Halo Infinite will also feature a reward called a ‘fracture’, these are thematic rewards tied to in-game events that yield specific bonuses, like the Yoroi armour seen at the end of Halo Infinite’s multiplayer reveal.

Advertisement

Paradis elaborated on how the games battle pass system will work, with each pass being a permanent purchase, not time limited. “If you decided to take a Season off, or you simply didn’t have time to play, that’s fine. You can always go back and purchase any prior Battle Pass as well.”

“Additionally, our passes will always include various free rewards in addition to the premium track. This goes back to a few pillars of ours: Provide unambiguous value and maintain that player-first focus.”

Paradis said the aim is for the battle pass to come with “no strings attached” and be a permanent fixture in the free-to-play experience. The post also mentions that there are some other aspects of player customisation still to be revealed closer to launch.

Halo Infinite currently doesn’t have a release date, but Phil Spencer told Dropped Frames that Microsoft has a “three-to-four-week range” in mind for the games Holiday 2021 release.

Spencer added: “We’ll have better clarity over the summer, but this isn’t a months thing, this is just down to a few weeks, and so instead of picking this date and having to move it by a week, which at this point would feel like a fail, we don’t want to do that, let’s wait until we’re really solid on what the date is.”

Halo Infinite will release on PC, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One.