‘Halo Infinite’ has gone gold, will launch on time

The full release of Halo Infinite is on track for its December 8 release, with developer 343 Industries announcing the game has gone gold.

The confirmation came on the official Halo feed on twitter, with a simple announcement of the game’s gold status, and the messages “We’ll see you on December 8, Spartans.” The game will arrive on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

When a game has “gone gold”, it means that a final master copy has been produced by the developer, and – traditionally – been sent off for the replication, packaging and shipment of physical copies. Nowadays, it also includes the game being ready for upload to digital storefronts.

That the release date of December 8 has been locked in will no doubt be a relief to fans of the series, as Halo Infinite has been pushed back several times already. Originally planned for launch alongside the Xbox Series X|S, it slipped to a nebulous 2021 date before its current release was confirmed in August 2021. Head of Xbox, Phil Spencer, recently expressed regret that the game had been announced as a launch title.

However, while the single-player game may finally be launching in just over two weeks, it will be just that – single-player. The developer has confirmed that campaign co-op won’t be added to Halo Infinite until at least May 2022.

However, players can start honing their Spartan skills now, as the free-to-play multiplayer element of the game got a surprise early release on November 15, timed to celebrate the 20th anniversary of both the Halo series and the original Xbox.

343 Industries has also recently outlined its plans for the multiplayer component of Halo Infinite, with the first event – the Samurai-themed Fracture: Tenrai – running from November 23 to 30.

