‘Halo Infinite’ includes ‘Far Cry’ style outposts and upgrade trees

343 Industries has given fans a proper look at the open-world campaign for Halo Infinite, which looks set to take the series in a new direction.

The latest trailer for Halo Infinite contains a complete overview of the game’s campaign mode. While a lot has been shown of the multiplayer, including several playable test sessions, the single-player campaign has been mostly unrevealed. Cooperative play is confirmed to be released after the game’s launch, but how that will interact with the new progression mechanics remains unclear.

Halo Infinite takes the classic linear mission set from previous games and instead switches it for an open-world adventure. As such, many classic tropes have cropped in from other open-world games. The trailer shows hostages that can be rescued as side missions and Far Cry style outposts that players must clear to liberate an area from enemy control.

Advertisement

Master Chief has a few new tools, but these will need to be unlocked through play. The trailer shows an upgrade tree with abilities such as being able to dash then turn invisible. It is interesting to note that Far Cry 6 chose to remove all skill trees from the game’s progression.

The trailer also introduces new types of enemies that will feature in Halo Infinite. One is a bug like Skimmer, similar in looks to the Buggers from previous games. There is also a covenant elite who wields two energy melee weapons, while a new character who calls herself the “Harbinger of truth” punches Master Chief into a different location.

Several new energy and kinetic weapons are also seen in the Halo Infinite trailer, alongside returning favourites such as the Sniper Rifle and Rocket Launcher.

Halo Infinite releases on December 8 for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, and will be included in the Xbox Game Pass.

Advertisement

In other news, the system requirements for Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy have been revealed.