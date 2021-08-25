‘Halo Infinite’ is reportedly releasing on December 8

After a notable absence from the Xbox games showcase yesterday (August 24), it appears that Halo Infinite has a release date and could be announced at this evening’s Gamescom Opening Night Live.

After a couple of leaks earlier today (August 25), The Verge has reportedly verified that a Microsoft store listing, which gave the game’s release date as December 8, is accurate.

Halo Infinite was conspicuously absent from Xbox’s own showcase, but as Opening Night Live is considered the official opening of Gamescom and presenter Geoff Keighley is known for securing exclusive world premieres, it’s very likely that an official announcement will be made during the livestream this evening.

😯 — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) August 24, 2021

Advertisement

While later than many would have expected, a December 8 release will still mean Halo Infinite will arrive in time for Holiday 2021, albeit with caveats.

A supposed 343 Industries developer has claimed that the campaign is under a “massive strain”, following news that Halo Infinite would not be launching with campaign co-op or the creative forge mode.

Originally planned as a launch title with Xbox Series X|S, Halo Infinite was delayed to 2021, citing challenges of game development during the pandemic, as well as fan feedback over its graphics shown during its first gameplay demonstration.

During that time, game director Chris Lee also stepped down from the game, becoming the third executive developer to exit the project to the game since August 2019, when the team lost its creative director Tim Longo and executive producer Mary Olson.

Halo Infinite is still set to release on Xbox One as well as Xbox Series X|S and PC, where it will be also available on Xbox Game Pass. Its multiplayer will be free to play at launch.

Advertisement

Elsewhere, Bungie has warned that new anti-cheat tech being implemented in Destiny 2 may affect the game’s performance.