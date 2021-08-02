‘Halo Infinite’ datamine suggests it could have a Battle Royale mode

Dataminers have found that the technical preview for Halo Infinite contains audio from the in-game announcer referring to ‘Battle Royale’ suggesting that the game may include a Battle Royale mode either at launch or in the future.

Originally posted on Resetera, the brief voice file recording has the Halo Infinite multiplayer announcer state the two key words: “Battle Royale” much like the announcer often states the name of a game mode before a match starts.

It’s a tenuous idea but one that isn’t without merit given the popularity of Battle Royale games such as Fortnite and Call of Duty: Warzone. However, in the past, 343 Industries has called such rumours of there ever being a Battle Royale mode as “unfounded” so the audio clip could be left over from past ideas and remain unused or it could simply mean something entirely different.

Without official confirmation from either 343 Industries or Microsoft, the Battle Royale clip is very much a massive rumour that needs to be taken with a pinch of salt.

In other Halo Infinite news, the game’s release date may have been leaked by Xbox Mexico courtesy of a tweet about promotional Krispy Kreme doughnuts and campaign details have also been leaked “unintentionally” via the technical preview.

Battle royale games are having a brief change of pace soon too with Ariana Grande performing a virtual concert series within Fortnite later this month.

Find out everything you want to know about Halo Infinite while you wait for its launch later this year.