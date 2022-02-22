‘Halo Infinite’ mid-season update to include campaign and anti-cheat fixes

A mid-season update for Halo Infinite will drop later this week and 343 Industries has said it will include multiple campaign improvements, among other fixes.

According to the game’s senior community manager John Junyszek, the update is on track for a release date of February 24. Improvements will be coming to the first-person animations, the campaign, stability, networking and anti-cheat systems.

“We’ll see multiple improvements in the campaign experience. Whether it’s addressing issues with achievements unlocking or returning to the game via quick resume, the team has been working on a handful of fixes for [the] campaign since launch and there will be more on the way,” said Junyszek.

One of these changes involves the motion tracker in Big Team Battle getting its range increased from 18m to 24m. This follows consistent community feedback on issues within the game mode. Frame rate drops from first-person actions like climbing or reloading should also be fixed, alongside the issue of some first-person animations not playing smoothly.

“We’ve been keeping a close eye on reports around stability and performance on PC and console,” added Junyszek. Multiple improvements are set to arrive for anti-cheat in the game as well, although no specifics were given.

When the patch notes go live sometime this week, they should be viewable here.

Earlier in the month a blog post outlined 343’s plans for Halo Infinite’s multiplayer, which included fixes for issues regarding “desync and the overall online experience”. An update rolled out soon after that aimed to fix a lot of the multiplayer’s problems.

In other news, Elden Ring launches this week, so Bandai Namco has revealed the launch times for the game across the world.