‘Halo Infinite’ multiplayer map “Streets” has had a gameplay reveal

A new multiplayer map for Halo Infinite has been shown, with Streets being set in the famous Halo universe city of New Mombasa.

You can see more about it in the IGN First video below. Lead multiplayer level designer Cayle George told IGN: “This is an Arena 4v4 space and it’s one of our medium to small maps,” adding that “this map is playing really strong with our Strongholds mode, as well as Oddball as well.”

Plenty of comments from the video call it a version of Plaza from Halo 5: Guardians, but with much better detail and lighting. The map is densely packed with exterior details, including an old school looking arcade and shops lining the walls.

It looks as though the grapple hook will come in particularly useful on the map, as the enclosed space and vertical nature of it would lend nicely to players using the tool to drop in from above.

George also talks about the silhouette routes for the map, and how 343 Industries has tried to define different sightlines for players to use when navigating each of these routes.

In other Halo Infinite news, reports appear to suggest that the title could be gearing up for an Early Access release, as a screenshot that looks to be from the Microsoft store lists an “Early Access Digital Bundle” for the title. Whether or not Early Access will come to the game, and exactly in what form, remains to be seen.

After being delayed, both the campaign and multiplayer portions of Halo Infinite will launch on December 8 for Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. The multiplayer aspect of the game will also be going free-to-play in a series first, and will include battle passes and other forms of progression as well.

