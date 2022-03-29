‘Halo Infinite’ players can expect Season 2 details “really soon”

A 343 Industries developer has confirmed that new details about Halo Infinite Season 2 will be coming “really soon.”

343 has previously stated that Halo Infinite Season 2, Lone Wolves, will be released in May, but the developer hasn’t provided much information since its initial announcement.

In a new Washington Post interview (via YouTuber Mint Blitz) Halo Infinite‘s head of creative ,Joseph Staten, said “Fans are, really soon, going to be exposed to some really cool stuff that we’ve got going on for Season 2.”

Glad this clip is out for all to see. To clarify one thing I said: “engine” was my metaphor for the whole #HaloInfiniteMP live service. That engine is revving—and we’re very excited to share Season 2 details soon. https://t.co/hwEW1Uw1gv — Joseph Staten (@joestaten) March 27, 2022

Advertisement

“It’s challenging to always be constantly open and transparent with fans because we don’t want to have to expose them to the uncertainty and, sometimes that churn that happens in any game development process,” Staten explained.

“The decision we’re making though, and I believe this is the right one, even though it’s hard some days, is to make sure that when we talk to our fans, they can rely on what we say.”

“It’s taking a bit longer to get the engine up to speed, communication is flowing in the way that we want to, but the engine is cranking and I’m super excited for the next year and beyond,” Staten added, clarifying in his tweet that by “engine” he meant the whole Halo Infinite multiplayer live service.

It’s been confirmed that Season 2 will feature new multiplayer maps – including Catalyst in Arena and Breaker for Big Team Battle – and updates on campaign co-op and Forge. Lone Wolves will be partially themed around Spartans that operate independently and will feature cinematics, story-themed events, and battle pass items.

Advertisement

Players can also expect new modes, such as Last Spartan Standing, Land Grab, and King of the Hill, although we’re still currently awaiting 343 to reveal more information.

In other news, US footwear company Wolverine has revealed a pair of Halo-inspired combat boots which will cost £170.