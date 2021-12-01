‘Halo Infinite’ players to get free bonuses if subscribed to Game Pass

Microsoft has announced that subscribers to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate will receive special bonuses for the Halo Infinite multiplayer.

The first bundle, titled “Pass Tense”, features an armour coating for the MA40 Assault Rifle, which sees the weapon get a green and black colour scheme. The bundle also includes 4 challenge swap tokens, which allow players to replace challenges in their lineup with ones they’d prefer. There are also 4 2XP boosts as part of the bundle.

The bundle launches on December 8, the same day that Halo Infinite’s campaign joins Xbox Game Pass for all subscribers. Monthly free rewards will continue for the game as well.

While Halo Infinite’s multiplayer has proved popular, but it hasn’t been without its issues. Recently 343 Industries revealed that it is “looking at” the way ranked multiplayer works.

In response to a pro Halo player who had previously tweeted that he wished rank games could “match all players of a similar rank with each other”, Halo community manager John Junyszek said: “We agree, and the team is looking into reports of matchups like this”.

This is the latest in a series of issues with the soft-launched multiplayer element of Halo Infinite, which launched mid-November. Recently, 343 Industries changed the way that players earn XP via playing multiplayer games for the second time since launch.

