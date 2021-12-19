‘Halo Infinite’ pro tournament uses development consoles amid chip shortage

Microsoft’s first major championship for Halo Infinite saw players using development versions of the Xbox Series X because of the chip shortage.

If you are having a hard time getting your hands on an Xbox Series X, don’t worry, even Microsoft can’t get them, as for Halo Infinite’s first major tournament some competitors have had to use development consoles used internally for testing.

343 Industries’ eSports lead Tashi said on Twitter: “Heads up open bracket players – you’ll be playing this weekend on Series X development consoles. They’re functionally identical and will be operating in ‘Retail’ mode so it’s the exact same experience, they just look a little different.”

Heads up open bracket players – you'll be playing this weekend on Series X development consoles. They're functionally identical and will be operating in "Retail" mode so it's the exact same experience, they just look a little different. Why? Global supply chain shortage is real. — Tashi (@Tashi343i) December 15, 2021

The HCS Kickoff Major Raleigh 2021 has also achieved a record number of viewers for a Halo esports event, as Tashi confirmed. “Excited to say that the HCS Kickoff Major Raleigh 2021 is now the most viewed Halo esports event of all time…and it’s only Friday. Thank you so much to everyone watching from around the world!”

Halo Infinite players can also earn in-game cosmetics by watching the event. If users connect their Twitch accounts to their Halo Waypoint account then they can earn Twitch drops. To do this they need to watch one hour of the official stream and they will be rewarded with three weapon coatings that changes their colour. If Halo Infinite players watch an hour of one of the co-partnered streamers instead, then they can earn armour coating for their multiplayer Spartans.

