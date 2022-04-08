‘Halo Infinite’ reveals Lone Wolves season two

The second season of Halo Infinite, called Lone Wolves, has been announced via a short trailer – check it out below.

The 30-second clip confirms that season two will go live May 3 and comes with the tagline “join the hunt.”

A description for the video reads: “Lone Wolves, gear up for season two of Halo Infinite! Experience fresh content including new maps, modes, themed limited-time events, and an all-new Battle Pass that never expires.” Watch the video below:

There will be one new arena map called Catalyst, and one new Big Team Battle Map named Breaker in Lone Wolves. Earlier this month, 343 Industries confirmed that Jeff Steitzer – the multiplayer announcer since the first Halo – is coming to Halo Infinite’s Big Team Battle mode with the launch of season two.

Halo Infinite is also adding a Last Spartan Standing mode, a FFA elimination mode, and a new mode called Land Grab. King of the Hill is also returning and has been “updated” for season two. 343 also announced ongoing plans to work on cross-core armor customisation.

According to a blogpost last month, 343 Industries said it is hoping to launch Halo Infinite’s campaign co-op some time during season two but it will not be at the beginning, like they originally suggested. Forge mode is still planned for season three or beyond.

